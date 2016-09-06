Customs impound contraband valued at N250 million

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Umar Dahiru, said this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Dahiru said that the unit through its interventions recovered N63.5 million from vehicles and other goods, due to under-payment, undervaluation and false declarations.

He said that these cumulatively translated to N250.4 million in the two months under consideration.

“Within July and August 2016, about 225 different seizures were recorded, comprising foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, fairly-used vehicles popularly known as `Tokunbo’, and various general merchandise,’’ Dahiru said.

He said that 23 suspects had been apprehended in connection with the seizures.

The controller commended the relentless efforts of Officers and Men of the unit, adding that “even though the nation is experiencing economic downturn, smuggling still persists’’.

He pledged the commitment of his unit to thwart any antics that might be deployed by the smugglers.

Dahiru urged all patriotic Nigerians to help the service in the fight against smuggling by providing necessary intelligence report.

He said that such intelligence reports would assist the service for a better return on investments by legitimate traders.

“We will continue to reflect and review our operational modalities toward sustaining the statutory mandate of anti-smuggling operations,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes Dahiru as saying.

The controller warned smugglers to desist from their nefarious acts or face the wrath of the law, adding that “the unit has what it takes to always track them down’’.

“After thorough investigation, those apprehended will be charged to court for prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,’’ NAN quotes Dahiru as saying.