Customs dismisses 17 junior officers for drug addiction, certificate forgery

October 16, 2016 Top News

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed 17 junior officers for drug addiction, certificate forgery, theft and absenteeism, the service spokesman, Mr Wale Adeniyi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that two other officers also had their appointments terminated for illegally absenting themselves from duty, while one officer was retired for drug addiction.

“Seventeen (17) junior officers of the NCS have been dismissed from the service for offences ranging from drug addiction, certificate forgery, theft and absence from duty from Jan. to Sept. 2016.

“Investigations into offences committed by the officers in the senior category are being concluded, officers found guilty are expected to face similar stiff penalties.

“These disciplinary measures were taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Adeniyi said.

He said that the process was a continuation of the reform agenda that the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col Hameed Ali, promised upon his assumption of office, which emphasised discipline, good conduct and transparency.

 

