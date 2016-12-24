Customers stranded at ATM machines in Abuja

Many bank customers were, Friday, stranded at various Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Saturday Tribune witnessed long queues at the various ATM of banks visited.

Most of the customers complained that the machines were not dispensing.

While network was responsible for certain cases, it was observed that others did not have cash to dispense.

Saturday Tribune which monitored the situation in Kubwa and Central Business District reported that banking halls were chaotic all through the day.

It was observed that most customers besieged the banks to make heavy withdrawals.

When contacted, branch manager of one of the old generation banks told Saturday Tribune that the financial institution did not have enough cash.

He said that the bank was alarmed over the quantum of cash customers had already withdrawn which he said surpassed the bank’s estimates.

The manager expressed fears that most bank customers would be disappointed as they would not be able to make withdrawals in coming days, especially as banks would remain closed till December 28.

However, some of the customers interviewed expressed sadness that they faced disappointments.

They wondered why banks would not keep much money, knowing that many customers would make lots o withdrawals this season.

A resident who gave his name a Saddique said as in as much as the bad economy could be blamed for the current challenge, that was not enough reason for customers not to find money to withdraw at this crucial time.