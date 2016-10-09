_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/haiti-3-day-national-mourning-aid-gears/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30756","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Current economic situation may be a blessing in disguise —Gbenga Daniel

October 9, 2016

Former governor of Ogun State and chairman, Kresta Laurel Limited, Chief Gbenga Daniel (left), receiving a gift from the president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Deacon Titus Soetan, during a visit to Chief Daniel in his office, in Lagos, on Friday.

Former Governor of Ogun State and Chairman, Kresta Laurel Limited,  Chief Gbenga Daniel, has said that the current economic situation in the country might be a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for Nigerians to look inwards by developing local contents and effecting outright adjustment in  ways of life.

Receiving a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Nigeria (ICAN), on a courtesy visit led by its president, Deacon Titus Soetan, at his office in Lagos, on Friday,  Chief Daniel reiterated the fact that government should place more emphasis on local manufacturing and production, most especially, in the agricultural sector.

“It is criminal to the economy if we spend so much foreign exchange on importation of food into the country to the detriment of our staple food that have more nutritional value. It is high time we banned food importation and curtailed smuggling of such into the Nigerian markets. The total mind-set of our people must change not only in food consumption but in every sphere of our lives”, he said

Earlier,the ICAN president,  had described  Chief Daniel, as an accomplished engineer, a mentor and benefactor, who has always supported the accounting body and  assured of ICAN’s readiness to intervene and support the government  in matters relating to economic policies. He  used the avenue to inform the former governor of the 46th yearly accountants’ conference holding in Abuja soon.

 

