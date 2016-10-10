Cult members kill own leader, 19 others in Ogun

Two suspected cultists, who have allegedly been responsible for the death of about 20 people, have been arrested by policemen from the Zone 2 police command.

Policemen from the Special Intervention Squad, led by Gbenga Megbope, a Chief Superitendent of Police, arrested the cult members, who reportedly operated between Sango and Ifo areas of the state.

The zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Metro, adding that they were meeting to plan another attack when the two were arrested.

They were identified as Wasiu and Sheriff (surnames withheld) and also said to be members of the Aiye Confraternity, a.k.a Black Axe.

Adejobi, in a statement to Metro, said “the operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad, Zone 2 Command, Lagos, have arrested two suspected cultists for their involvement in the killing of more than 20 members of their gang (Aiye Confraternity) and rival gang (Eiye Confraternity) in Ota and Ifo areas of Ogun State.”

The Zone 2 PPRO also disclosed that “the suspected cultists were arrested on September 30, while planning to have a meeting and possibly carry out their usual deadly attacks on some targets at Agosi area of Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.”

Adejobi also said the cultists were “in large number, which created panic in the area and that they have confessed to many killings, including the gruesome murder of one Niyi (surname unknown) a.k.a Neyo, the then number one man of Aiye confraternity in Ifo area of Ogun State.

“In a bid to overthrow Niyi, the former cult leader was axed to death by the duo and others at large, at the Western City Street in Ifo, Ogun State on September 29.”

According to the police,“the suspected killers, Sheriff and Wasiu were arrested with some dangerous weapons, including an axe which is the logo of Aiye Confraternity.“

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, AIG Abdulmajid Ali,has directed proper investigation into the case and apprehension of other members of the gang who have been linked with series of killings in the area and in Ogun State in general.

The AIG has vowed to rid the zone of cultists and hoodlums who have been terrorising innocent Nigerians in Lagos and Ogun states; those arrested and others at large will be treated as murderers in as much as their actions have always been tailored to one killing or the other.