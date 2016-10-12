Cross River: Police inspector, cultists die in gun battle, 8 suspects arrested

A Police Inspector, Edet Archibong, was, on Tuesday night, shot dead in a gun battle between suspected cultists and the police along Nkwa Street, Calabar South local government area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the state, Tunde Gbolarumi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Calabar, on Wednesday.

He said on Tuesday at about 9.30 p.m. suspected cultists engaged in a gun battle with policemen on routine patrol at Nkwa Street, killing one Inspector, while sergeant Awo Obongha sustained bullet wounds and currently receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Gbolaruni said two patrol vehicles were set ablaze by the cultists.

The DCP also added that on the same day at about 9:00 p.m. another group of cult boys numbering more than 50 engaged Atakpa Division Patrol men in a serious gun battle along Bogobiri by Queen Duke Junction, and in the process of exchange of gunfire, two cultists died while one was arrested alive.

He said an English pistol, two locally made pistols and two empty cartridges were found in their possession.

According to him, eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Reiterating the resolve of the police in stamping out crime in the state, he said, ‘’ the command will leave no stone un-turn in her efforts towards riding the state of the activities of miscreants.

“I therefore want to use this medium to warn all criminals and perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear and they will not be spared’’