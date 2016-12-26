Croatia, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda others arrive for Carnival Calabar

The 2016 biggest street party in Africa, Carnival Calabar, is gathering

momentum as more countries have signed up to participate at the 12

kilometre carnival fiesta.

Already, Croatia, Brazil, Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda

have been welcomed at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos ahead of the high point of the 32 days Calabar festival.

This year’s edition is going to be the mother of all carnivals and a

far departure from the previous ones, going by the international

attendees and countries whose delegates and performing groups have

arrived.

However, to ensure a robust outing this year, the state government has

engaged the services of travel and tourism expert, Ikechi Uko, as the

international consultant.

This is in line with the repositioning of Carnival Calabar as the number one event in Africa.

With his wealth of experience in the sector, Uko, who is the founder and coordinator of The Team Africa and organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, is saddled with the responsibility of mobilising other countries and international bands that will participate in the carnival this year.

However a sizeable number of countries participated last year, which

informed the decision by Governor Ayade to re-appoint him in that

capacity.

Meanwhile, the Bikers Festival Calabar 2016 by Metallic Knights

Motorcycle Club and Governor’s Ball will be on Tuesday, December 27,

while Carnival Calabar, featuring: Africa’s biggest street party and

other fascinating side attractions on the carnival route, and

Nigeria’s Most Wanted Music Concert and DJ Grand Slam will light up

the town on Wednesday, December 28.

Africa biggest Street carnival is slated for December 28 with the

traditional five bands: Freedom Band, Bayside Band, Passion4 Band,

Seagul Band and Master Blasta Band.

The bands with their colourful customs will be on ground to thrill revelers with other added side attractions. There will also be music concert at the UJ Esuene stadium to entertain guest at night.

The Convertible/ Exotic Cars Parade, a fresh innovation introduced by

Ayade, will hold on Thursday, December 29, the same day designated for

Green Carnival, International Carnival Segment/Competition, International Artist Performance and Music Concert.

The governor has also left no stone unturned to welcome visitors with

a high security measures to ensure safety of lives and property during

the carnival.

—