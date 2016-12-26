Croatia, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda others arrive for Carnival Calabar

The 2016 biggest street party in Africa, Carnival Calabar, is gathering
momentum as more countries have signed up to participate at the 12
kilometre carnival fiesta.
Already, Croatia, Brazil, Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda
have been welcomed at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos ahead of the high point of the 32 days Calabar festival.
This year’s edition is going to be the mother of all carnivals and a
far departure from the previous ones, going by the international
attendees and countries whose delegates and performing groups have
arrived.
However, to ensure a robust outing this year, the state government has
engaged the services of travel and tourism expert, Ikechi Uko, as the
international consultant.
This is in line with the repositioning of Carnival Calabar as the number one event in Africa.
With his wealth of experience in the sector, Uko, who is the founder and coordinator of The Team Africa and organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, is saddled with the responsibility of mobilising other countries and international bands that will participate in the carnival this year.
However a sizeable number of countries participated last year, which
informed the decision by Governor Ayade to re-appoint him in that
capacity.
Meanwhile, the Bikers Festival Calabar 2016 by Metallic Knights
Motorcycle Club and Governor’s Ball will be on Tuesday, December 27,
while Carnival Calabar, featuring: Africa’s biggest street party and
other fascinating side attractions on the carnival route, and
Nigeria’s Most Wanted Music Concert and DJ Grand Slam will light up
the town on Wednesday, December 28.
Africa biggest Street carnival is slated for December 28 with the
traditional five bands: Freedom Band, Bayside Band, Passion4 Band,
Seagul Band and Master Blasta Band.
The bands with their colourful customs will be on ground to thrill revelers with other added side attractions. There will also be music concert at the UJ Esuene stadium to entertain guest at night.
The Convertible/ Exotic Cars Parade, a fresh innovation introduced by
Ayade, will hold on Thursday, December 29, the same day designated for
Green Carnival, International Carnival Segment/Competition, International Artist Performance and Music Concert.
The governor has also left no stone unturned to welcome visitors with
a high security measures to ensure safety of lives and property during
the carnival.
