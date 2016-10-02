Crisis rocks Ekiti Assembly •Deputy Speaker, Information Committee chairman under fire

Ekiti State House of Assembly is currently brimming in crisis of confidence with members said to be embroiled in controversy over loyalty.

The crisis has set the assembly members against one another, with the House said to have concluded plans to suspend the chairman, Committee on Information, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Segun Adewumi.

Sources contended that Deputy Speaker Adewumi was made to enjoy reprieve and would be given a soft landing by being made to write a resignation letter and a letter of apology.

It said: “The allegation being levelled against the duo, who are seen as diehard loyalists of Governor Ayodele Fayose, is that they were having nocturnal meetings with the governor’s political adversaries.”

It is expected that the matter would be concluded at the house’s sitting tomorrow, October 4, 2016 being their next legislative sitting.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the Deputy Speaker had already written his resignation letter and that the letter is already in the hand of the Speaker. He signed the letter and it has no date. The other members have already taken their position against the duo.”

However, reacting to the development, and allegations of meeting with Fayose’s political adversaries, Aribisogan, in a statement denied the allegation, saying that such allegation were the handiwork of some blackmailers ahead of 2018.

He said “I am a steadfast and a major stakeholder in Governor Fayose’s emergence as governor of Ekiti State. I have repeatedly spoken without disguise of my absolute belief and commitment to the government and its policies, even at most difficult and critical times and can, therefore, not at a time that the battles have been won, be a sell-out.”