Crime control: Ondo to enforce use of reflective jackets for motorcyclists riders

As part of effort to eradicate crime and Criminal activities in Ondo State, commercial motorcycle operators in the state have been given a week ultimatum to reg‎ister with the state ministry of transport and wear the compulsory reflective jacket.

This is coming on the heel of security reports which indicated that perpetrators of the series of criminalities across the state are commercial motorcycle operators known as okada rider.

Speaking during a joint Press conference in Akure, Ondo State capital on Monday, the state Police Commissioner, Hilda Harrison, and the state information commissioner, Kayode Akinmade, said the step became imperative following the upsurge in criminal activities perpetrated by okada riders in the state.

Consequently, all the operators across the state have been given a week ultimatum to reg‎ister with the state ministry of transport and wear the compulsory jacket failure of which they risk arrest and prosecution.

Speaking during the press conference, Harrison disclosed that the State police command recently arrested two suspected arsonists who operated on Okada and attempting to set ablaze government properties within the last three weeks.

Harrison said that the cases of arson was worrisome and that acting on intelligence report the dragnet ‎of the police caught the two suspects who are helping the police.

According to her, the suspects were apprehended at the scene of the crime while attempting to burn down public buildings saying detectives are on the trail of other members of the gang‎.

On the one week ultimatum given to Okada riders ‎to get registered so as to stem the spate of criminalities, the police commissioner said a stakeholders meeting was held where it was agreed that the operators needed to have a proper identification that would distinguish them from “evil doers”

According to her reports had it that ‎the perpetrators of the crime are okada riders with an unregistered bikes, pointing out that by Friday if any Okada rider is found not wearing the security jacket he would be arrested and be prosecuted.

Speaking on the synergy between the government and security agencies in the state, Akinmade said that the synergy became imperative to seem down crime rate in the state

He explained that the synergy between government and the security agencies led to the arrest of the two criminals

Akinmade assured the people of the state that government would not fold it’s hand and allow hoodlums have a free day perpetrating the evil agenda in the state.