_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/libya-deports-9-pregnant-women-145-nigerians/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31124","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Court strikes out case on OAU VC’s appointment

October 10, 2016 Oluwole Ige - Osogbo Latest News

The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, declined to grant the prayers of workers of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, in a case instituted against the institution’s Governing Council over the appointment of the acting Vice Chancellor for the university.

The court, presided over by Justice Babs Kuewumi said it lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.

It would be recalled that workers of the university under the aegis of Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and ‎Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) were challenging alleged non-compliance with OAU Statute 6 in the method employed to select the VC.

They also accused the immediate past Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Bamitale Omole, whose tenure expired on June 24, 2016, of allegedly influencing the outcome of the screening exercise to select new VC.

The challenged screening had produced Professor Ayobami Salami as the VC of the OAU, but the development generated controversy, leading to protests from NASU and SSANU members against the emergence of Salami.

The workers in the suit instituted at the Federal High Court were seeking among other reliefs the dissolution of the institution Governing Council by the Federal Government.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online