Court sentences cleric to 10 years imprisonment for human trafficking

THE long arm of the law has finally caught up with a cleric, Dr Joseph Danley Obiechie, as the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwagwalada has convicted him for engaging in human trafficking.

After a protracted legal battle spanning over 11 years, the convict, who claims to be a cleric, with a Doctorate degree in Christian Counselling from the United Faith Ministry in Miami, Florida, United States, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on each of the five-count charge preferred against him.

He was convicted and sentenced by Justice M. Balami, in the case with suit No.CV/74/06, a statement on Thursday, by the Head, Press and Public Relations, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Josiah Emerole, said.

The sentence is to run concurrently.

He was also given an option of fine of N100,000 on each of the count of the charges.

Dr Obiechie, promoter and president of Truth Talk Foundation (TTF) and Foundation for Correction of Moral Decadence (FCMD) was on February 6, 2006 arraigned by NAPTIP before the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, for committing offences contrary to the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 as amended.

The convict, 52 years (41 years as of the time of commission of the offence) was charged to court on January 30, 2006 for deceitfully moving three under-aged girls from Ibusa, Delta State, to Lugbe District of the FCT, Abuja and harboured them in his house.

The three girls were subjected to series of sexual and labour exploitations by the convict.

The convict uses his non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to run projects called ‘Moral Adjustment’ and deceived the girls and their families that he would engage the girls in his foundation’s activities and also assist them with their education.

While in the convict’s house, the girls were subjected to domestic work and daily compulsory sexual activities as he slept with them daily to satisfy his sexual urge.

The girls, ages 15, 17 and 18 (at the time) suffered exploitation for eight months, until one of them escaped from the house and ran to a nearby church, where she reported to some officials, who subsequently reported the matter to NAPTIP.

NAPTIP immediately swung into action and in an operation in Lugbe, Abuja, arrested the convict and rescued the girls, whom he held hostage.

During the trial, which spanned a period of over 11 years, the convict, who had once served jail term in the United States for arms dealing, was at all times opposing every procedural steps taken by the prosecution and seeking adjournments to delay the trial or frustrate the agency to drop the case.

However, the prosecution remained resolute and focused.

Reacting to the conviction, the acting Director-General of NAPTIP, Mr Abdulrazak Dangiri, said NAPTIP had been vindicated at last.

He explained that after a tortuous and rigorous trial, justice had been done.

He also commended the three victims and other witnesses who gave useful evidence during the trial for their bravery and courage.

While appreciating the efforts of all key players leading to the conviction, he also commended the judiciary for its unwavering efforts in meting out punishment to human traffickers.