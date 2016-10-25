Court remands carpenter in prison for alleged theft of tricycle

A Kano Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old carpenter, Abubakar Ibrahim in prison custody for alleged conspiracy and theft of tricycle.

The Magistrate, Malam Zubair Inuwa made the ruling after the accused pleaded guilty to the two count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Yakubu Galadima, told the court that Abdullahi Garba of Kawo Quarters Kano reported the case at Badawa Police Division on Aug. 25.

He said that on that day at about 2.30p.m., Garba was riding his tricycle along Hadejia Road Kano, when Ibrahim, who hailed from Kachako Takai LGA, introduced himself as a mechanic and one other person now at large.

The prosecutor said the accused and the other person at large, conspired, took Garba to the outskirts of Kano, poisoned him and stole his tricycle valued at N580, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 97 and 287 of the penal code.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Nov. 3, for further mention.