_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/physician-week-ogun-nma-offers-free-healthcare-services/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=35240","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Court remands carpenter in prison for alleged theft of tricycle

October 25, 2016 Latest News

A Kano Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old carpenter, Abubakar Ibrahim in prison custody for alleged conspiracy and theft of tricycle.

The Magistrate, Malam Zubair Inuwa made the ruling after the accused pleaded guilty to the two count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Yakubu Galadima, told the court that Abdullahi Garba of Kawo Quarters Kano reported the case at Badawa Police Division on Aug. 25.

He said that on that day at about 2.30p.m., Garba was riding his tricycle along Hadejia Road Kano, when Ibrahim, who hailed from Kachako Takai LGA, introduced himself as a mechanic and one other person now at large.

The prosecutor said the accused and the other person at large, conspired, took Garba to the outskirts of Kano, poisoned him and stole his tricycle valued at N580, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 97 and 287 of the penal code.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Nov. 3, for further mention.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online