Court remands 7 men for hurting police officer in Kano

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded Umar Yakubu, 33, and six others in prison for allegedly inciting disturbance and causing grievous hurt.

Yakubu and six others whose addresses were not disclosed, were arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Asp. Anthony Edward had told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on Jan. 18.

He said that the accused persons criminally conspired and assembled themselves at illegal motor parks at the NNPC round about and Gyadi Gyadi, Zaria Road Kano.

‘The convicts were in possession of some dangerous weapons and disturbed public peace.

“When some police officers and KAROTA officers came to disperse them from the park, they became violent and attacked the officers and damaged 17 vehicles.

“In the process they caused grievous hurt on one Sgt. Chiroma Danboyi and some other KAROTA officers, who are now receiving treatment at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano,’’ Edward said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 97, 114, 326 and 248 of the Penal Code.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Khaleel, ordered the remand of the accused persons in prison custody and adjourned the case till Feb. 8, for mention.