Court remands 4 in prison over possession of Indian hemp

AN Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife has remanded four accused persons, Tosin Oladipupo (25), Dele Fayemi (28), Sunday Lawrence (24) and Wasiu Adeniyi (25) in prison custody for being in possession of Indian hemp.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Olalekan Ijiyode, said that despite the fact that the charge was bailable, the accused be remanded in prison, just as he decried the high level of crime in the society.

He ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison to enable them show remorse, while adjourning the case till October 18, for hearing.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Sunday Osanyintuyi, had earlier told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on September 16, 2016, around 2.30 p.m. on Obalogun Street, Ile-Ife.

He disclosed that the accused attempted to commit felony to wit: unlawful possession of substance in a package suspected to be Indian hemp.

Osanyintuyi further stated that the accused persons conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by wandering within the said street and had behaved in a manner that caused panic among the people in the neighbourhood.