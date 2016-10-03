Court remands 3 suspected cultists in prison over possession of ammunition

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife, last Friday, remanded three suspected cultists, namely Abayomi Omidiran (24), Opeyemi Arowolo (18) and Elijah Ademola (21) in prison custody for possession of ammunition.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Abdullahi, informed the court that the accused committed the offence on September 28, 2016 around 12.30a.m, at Oke-Atan area of Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi disclosed that the accused conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: housebreaking, stealing, and parading themselves as members of a secret cult.

He added that the accused armed themselves with axes within the society, resisted arrest and conducted themselves in a manner that caused the breach of peace and panic in that area.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 70, 197, 249 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode did not take the plea of the accused, but asked the defence counsel, Mrs Sidikat Salawu to come with written application for their bail.

Ijiyode ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Ile-Ife prison custody, as he adjourned the case till October 25 for hearing.