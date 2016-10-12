Court remands 3 men for alleged armed robbery in Benin

An Evbouriaria Magistrates’ Court in Benin on Wednesday remanded three defendants, Blessing Martins, 20; David Oghenekaro, 20; and Onome Sakpa, 20, in prison for armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olatoye Oluwaseun, told the court that the accused persons, with others now at large, committed the offences on Sept. 4, at New Etete Quarters, Benin.

Oluwaseun said that the accused persons allegedly robbed, Chibuzor Ogu and Stephen Peter the sum of N8,000 and N9, 000, respectively.

The prosecution said that the accused persons were armed with guns at the time of their operations.

He said the offence contravened Section 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the Firearms and Armed Robbery (Special Provision) Act cap R11 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

No plea was taken on a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Caroline Oghuma, remanded the accused persons in Oko Prison.

Oghuma order the prosection to duplicated the case file and send to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice, and adjourned the case till Dec. 2, for mention. NAN