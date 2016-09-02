Court grants N500,000 bail to man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’‎ Court in Lagos on Friday granted bail to a 40-year-old man, Friday James, in the sum of N500,000 for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, ordered the accused to provide two sureties in like sum.

Nwachukwu said that one of the sureties must be blood relation of the accused while the other must not be a civil servant not below GL-14.

She said that the accused must deposit N100, 000 to the chief registrar’s account, and adjourned the case till Sept. 9 for mention.

James, a resident of No. 15B, Onakoye Str., Sari-Iganmu, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of defilement.

Prosecutor Anthonia Osanyade told the court that the accused committed the offence at Sari-Iganmu, Lagos, at about 6.00 p.m., on Aug. 20.

Osanyade said that the accused sent the girl to buy N20 pure water for him.

“On her arrival, James dragged her into his room when she stretched her hand to give him his change and forcefully had sex with her,’’ she said.

She said ‎the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.