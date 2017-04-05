Court dismisses corruption charges against Justice Ademola, his wife, Joe Agi

Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday dismissed the 18-count corruption charges preferred against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife, Olabowale and Mr Joe Agi (SAN).

They were arraigned by the Federal Government on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways, contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000.

Okeke in his ruling on the no-case submission of the defendants, held that the prosecution did not adduce enough evidence to warrant the defendants to enter defence.

He said that the prosecution did not establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

He held that no iota of evidence to proof that the defendants were guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Okeke said that the prosecution should carry out proper investigations before suspects are arraigned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Ademola was among the seven justices investigated after the sting operations carried out on Oct. 8 and 9 by the Department of State Security