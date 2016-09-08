Court arraigns man for sodomy in Kano

logo

A 28-year-old man, Alhassan Musa, on Wednesday, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano, for allegedly sexually abusing nine under-age boys.

Musa of Gwammaja Layin Jirgi, Kano, was charged with unnatural offence, contrary to Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Suleiman Danladi, had told the court that parents of two of the abused minors, Ahmed Musbahu and Fatihu Hibbu, jointly reported the matter on July 24.

Danladi said that on July 18, the accused person lured the nine minors between the ages of 11 and 12 to defile them at separate times.

“Your Lordship, from our investigation, the accused lured the minor into his shop at Gwammaja Layin Jirgi Quarters to have unlawful sex with each of them through their anus.

“He had his way at different occasions to perform the unlawful carnal knowledge of the children by offering them N100.

NAN reported that the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, however, remanded the accused in prison custody, and adjourned the case till September 29 for mention.

