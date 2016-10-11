Court adjourns Metuh’s case till Nov 22

AN FCT High Court, on Monday, adjourned a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Olisa Metuh’s case till November 22.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),the judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, adjourned the case after the prosecuting counsel, Mr Sylvanus Tahir, closed his case.

Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a two-count charge of destruction of evidence.

At the resumed hearing, Metuh’s counsel, Mr Onyechi Ikpeazu, cross-examined the prosecution witness, Mr Saed Junaid, an officer of EFCC, who investigated the matter.

Junaid told the court that he wrote the cautionary word not the statement because the defendant could write but admitted that the third page of the statements did not bear the signature of Metuh.

He further told the court that the reading by the team members was to make sure that what was in the statement addressed the issues raised in the matter.

The witness said the defendant had the right to cancel what he had written but he tore the third page and I told him to stop.

The second prosecution witness, Mr Ibrahim Miringa, leader of the investigation team, told the court that when the matter got to EFCC sometime in November 2015, it was assigned to his team.

Miringa said that it was reported that some money was paid to some companies without contractual agreement or approval from the office of the National Security Adviser(NSA)

He told the court that among the companies was Destra Investment Limited., which upon investigation, was found to be Metuh’s company.

The witness further told the court that this company received N400 million, on November 24, 2014; he was invited on January 5