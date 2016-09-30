_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/court-adjourns-case-pdp-leadership-indefinitely/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28112","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Court adjourns case on PDP leadership indefinitely

September 30, 2016 / : Sunday Ejike-Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned indefinitely, the suit on the leadership tussle rocking  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge’s decision was to enable the Court of Appeal to hear and deliver its judgment in an appeal filed by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’-led faction of the party challenging Justice Abang’s  ruling ,which queried the legality of his leadership status in PDP.

The  former governor of Borno State and senator, Ali Modu Sheriff, had approached the court with a suit challenging the decision of the party to appoint Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State and also a senator as chairman of the caretaker committee of  PDP to organise the party’s convention.

Justice Abang, who presided over the matter, had, in a previous ruling, held that the Makarfi-led caretaker committee was a product of impunity and nullified the convention that produced the caretaker committee.

The faction led by Makarfi appealed the ruling and questioned the jurisdiction of  Abang’s court in the matter.

The appeal is yet to be decided by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

However, at the resumed hearing  on Thursday, Justice Abang,  blasted the Makarfi-led faction for going to the Court of Appeal, while its grievances had not been heard by the Federal High Court.

He further added that given the development, he will not be able to go on with the matter since the case is already on appeal.

