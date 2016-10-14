Corruption: FCTA suspends 13 staff over EFCC prosecution

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the suspension of 13 of its staff currently undergoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC.)

Deputy Director in charge of information, Muhammad Sule, disclosed this on Friday, quoting the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye.

According to him, the suspension was in line with the Public Service Rule 030406,

which states that, “where a prima facie case, the nature of which is serious, has been established against an officer and it is considered necessary in the public interest that he/she should forthwith be prohibited from carrying out his/her duties pending the determination of the case.”

According to him, it became expedient to suspend the officers in line with the extant rules.

Sule gave the names of the suspended officers as Engr. Suleiman Idris (Assistant Director, Transportation Secretariat), Idris Usman (Assistant Director, Engineering Services Department, FCDA), Mohammed Ishaq (Chief Planning Officer, Urban & Regional Planning Department) and? Helen Olokpo (Principal Town Planning Officer, Urban & Regional Planning Department.)

Others include Bamidele Olaitan (Principal Education Officer, Education Secretariat), Ambrose Samchi (Principal Accountant, Treasury Services Department), Hassan Argungu (Principal Land Officer, AGIS), Saba Mohammed (Senior Data Officer, AGIS, and Yusuf Baba (Senior Administrative Officer, AGIS.)

The rest are Abdullahi Musa (Senior Administrative Officer, Deeds Registrar’s Office), Abraham Murtala Belel (Senior Accountant, Treasury Services Department), Andrew Gwani (Land Officer) and Abdulmalik Teina (Senior Accountant, Treasury Services Department).