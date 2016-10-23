Corps member shot dead while visiting female friend in Kaduna

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Kaduna State, Lawal Auwal Kontagora, has been murdered by unidentified assailants.

It was gathered that the deceased graduated from one of the universities in Malaysia four months ago to participate in the one-year mandatory service.

Findings revealed that the incident occurred when Kontagora and his friend went to visit a female friend. While they were inside a Peugeot 407 car with the lady, the hoodlums were said to have moved near the car and asked them to open the door which they did.

When they alighted from the car, they were asked to be on their knees. The assailants then demanded for their mobile phones. It was gathered that in the process of going inside the car to get the phone, the killers thought he was trying to be smart so they shot him at close range.

According to the corps member’s sibling, Yusuf Ma’aji Kontagora, when they received the information around 10:00 p.m., they rushed to the scene and took him to Garkuwa Hospital along Sultan Road where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The young man, who was the first son of Danmaliki Kontagora, Alhaji Lawal Kontagora, from his second wife, Hajiya Hafsat Lawal, was said to be a gentleman and very friendly to everyone.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State command, ASP Aliyu Usman, confirmed the murder of the corps member who was serving with an ICT firm.

The police imagemaker disclosed that an investigation had been launched into the case and some arrests already made.

Also reacting to the incident, NYSC coordinator in Kaduna State, Muhammed Momoh, described the death of the corps member as a shock and a big loss.

According to him, “NYSC has confirmed the death of a corps member who was attacked by hoodlums at Malali. It is unfortunate that at a time the country is developing potential young Nigerians like him, some people are bent on frustrating such effort.

“NYSC condoles with the family of the deceased while tasking the police and security agents to trail and fish out the perpetrators.”