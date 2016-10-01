_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/contributes-nothing-family-yet-beats-frequently-wife-tells-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/vegetables-buy-dangerous-health/vegetable-fluted-pumkim/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

He contributes nothing to the family, yet he beats me frequently, wife tells court

October 01, 2016 / : Oyeyemi Okunlade

·She’s a stubborn woman —Husband

An Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved a marriage of about twelve years between Aminat Asimolowo and her husband, Abass.

The plaintiff, Aminat, a hairdresser had filed a case of divorce against her husband on grounds that he is irresponsible and also beats her always.

The woman lamented her husband’s uncaring attitude towards her and their three children.

“He beats me always. There is no love between us again. That is all I have to say,” Aminat told the court.

The defendant, Abass, sworn to an oath before the court and said, “Though, I admit the claim, I want this court to know that I do take care of her and the family. She is a stubborn woman. I pay the children’s school fees.”

The court, however, granted the divorce, while the custody of the children is given to the plaintiff. The defendant is ordered to pay N10, 000 every month as feeding allowance for the children until they grow up. He should also pay N12, 000 for the plaintiff to rent a house because of the three months old baby she is carrying. In addition to this, Abass is to pay N3,000 as packing allowance. He is also asked to be responsible for the education and health services of the three children.

