Consider serving VC as JAMB chairman, Oloyede tells FG

THE Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider a serving vice chancellor of a university as the chairman of governing board of JAMB in the proposed board appointments.

He argued that to revert to old days, where serving vice chancellors of universities were made chairmen of the governing board of JAMB, would make for good synergies and harmonious relationship with a view to effectively deliver on the Board’s mandate.

Oloyede made the appeal, on Sunday, in Abuja, just as he called on the National Assembly to through legislation; strengthen the JAMB establishment Act for a maximum result and improvement in the quality of test administration by the board.

JAMB r

egistrar, in a statement by the Head of Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a paper he presented at the meeting of the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) in Abuja, noted that the National Assembly was in the process of amending the Board’s Act.

He, however, said he had appealed to the Senate to step down the current bill before it, saying the content of the bill was not only defective, but a product of acrimony and if passed, would be counterproductive.

Oloyede said this appeal was made when he visited the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, last week Tuesday, to suspend the process of the amendment and allow the Board and all tertiary institutions, including the Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders to go back to the round table for discussion, at a very conducive atmosphere.