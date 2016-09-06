logo

Confusion over death of 14-year-old pregnant girl in Ekiti

September 06, 2016 / : Sam Nwaoko - Ado Ekiti

A case of alleged incest and murder in Emure-Ekiti in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State has created confusion in the community, as locals claimed that a 14-year-old girl was impregnated by her father.

On Monday, the matter took another dimension when sources in the community raised the alarm and alleged that the girl had died, and claimed that she was allegedly poisoned by her father.

The incident, it was gathered, involved a man who was simply identified as Williams, aged 50 years.

The sources claimed that Williams had put his daughter in the family way and murdered her to cover up the act.

They claimed that Williams had allegedly committed the act a few months ago, while neighbours also alleged that there had been no noticeable relationship by the young girl with males.

Following reports of the girl’s pregnancy in the community, relations were said to have called a meeting to find a way to handle the matter, and keep it under wraps.

But the death of the girl, last weekend, roused the issue again, with sources claiming that Williams was allegedly digging a grave to bury the girl when he was apprehended by the locals and taken to the town square.

They claimed that he had attempted to bury the girl at a location in their farm, where he had allegedly taken the girl to at the weekend.

A source in the community said: “It took us a while before we were able to apprehend Williams and drag him to the palace.”

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ekiti Police Command, Mr Alberto Adeyemi, told newsmen in reaction to the incident that its official report had not been brought to his office.

