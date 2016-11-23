Community leader tasks politicians on masses’ welfare

INDUSTRIALIST and Chairman of Prosperous Group of Companies, Mr Abiodun Isinkaiye, has charged politicians to make masses’ interest the focal point of their policies, programmes and projects.

Isinkaiye, who said the masses were at the receiving end of the economic recession facing the country at present, tasked governments at the federal and state levels to deliberately give human face to their economic policies by placing emphasis on the interest and needs of the common man.

The industrialist spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at a press conference to announce programmes lined up for the memorial anniversary of his late Mum, Madam Alice Isinkaiye, billed to climax on Saturday at Ijelu Ekiti in the Oye Council area of Ekiti State.

Among dignitaries at the event, which he described as the celebration of the life of his late mother, a devout Christian and community leader, are Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose; Cross River State Deputy Governor, Prof Ivara Esu; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; founder, Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola; and former NBA President, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

Isinkaiye, who lamented that the recession has had adverse effect on businesses generally in the country including the hospitality industry, said governments and well-meaning Nigerians should rise to the occasion.

“The reliance of the country on imported goods in view of the extremely low industrial drive is the bane of the country. That is the reason for the dependence on foreign exchange. The adverse effect of the rising forex, no doubt, permeates all sector of the economy.

“What the hard times have taught us is that we should embrace made-in-Nigeria products. We should let it register in us that made-in-Nigeria products are not sub-standard. It is high time governments put in place deliberate policies that would promote industrialisation and local production.

“If we really want to get out of recession, if the government is to make life worth living for the citizenry, it should not shy away from ensuring the right atmosphere is provided as incentives and attractions for investors. Investors have to be encouraged so that industries to take care of our agricultural products and natural resources are established to stop exportation of our raw materials and importation of finished products,” Isinkaiye said.

According to him, industrialisation would create wealth, address unemployment, encourage growth of subsidiary industries and better the lot of society through increased taxes to governments and corporate social responsibilities.

The industrialist advised the Ekiti State government to look inward and consider ways of diversifying the state economy from its civil service and agrarian nature to industrial economy by partnering private investors, saying there was need to harness the vast resources, location of the state and the existing peace for wealth creation.