Climate change: US envoy for to visit Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal

Dr Jonathan Pershing, U.S Special Envoy for Climate Change, will on Sept. 4 begin a five-day mission to Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa to hold talks with their leaders on climate change.

A statement obtained by PANA in New York on Sunday from the U.S state Department said the mission would serve as an important opportunity to discuss implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

It said that the visit would advance climate and clean energy efforts with leaders across Africa ahead of 2016 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) annual climate conference, COP-22, in Marrakesh, Morocco, which would from Nov. 7 to Nov. 18.

It said that the American Special Envoy would visit Dakar, Senegal, on Sept.4 for meetings with government officials and the civil society “to highlight our strong partnership”.

According to the statement, it will address climate change and how it impacts coastal communities, food security, power production and inclusive economic growth.

The statement also said that on Sept. 6, Pershing will travel to Abuja, Nigeria, for meetings with government officials and civil society to discuss climate finance and investment.

In Nigeria, he would equally discuss youth engagement on climate change, and the importance of joining and implementing the Paris Agreement.

It noted that the envoy would travel to Johannesburg and Pretoria on Sept. 8 for meetings with South African government officials, the private sector and the civil society.

In South Africa, the statement said, he would discuss climate negotiations, leadership on renewable energy and priorities going into COP-22 in Marrakesh.

The U.S and China on Saturday in Hangzhou, China, deposited their official instruments to formally join the Paris Agreement, which demonstrated their continued and shared commitment to climate leadership.

The UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon recently invited leaders from all countries to attend a special event on Sept. 21 at the UN headquarters to deposit their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The event will also provide an opportunity to other countries to publicly commit to joining or ratifying the agreement before the end of 2016.