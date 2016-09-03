Cleric kills customer, removes body parts

Osun State Police Command, on Friday disclosed that it has apprehended a suspect (names withheld), in Ilesa, who murdered a 25 year old man and severed his two hands before dumping his body in the bush.

Though the identity of the victim could not be ascertained, a credible source informed Saturday Tribune that he was a young man, who was lured by the suspect said to be a cleric, to his house for spiritual fortification over his business before killing him.

Our correspondent gathered from another source that the incident which occurred around Isokun area of the town caused panic among the residents.

The source added that the arrested suspect is an occultist who wanted to use the severed hands of his victim for ritual purpose.

When contacted over the incident on Friday, the acting Police Public Relations (PPRO) of Osun Police command, Mr Ajibabe Egbedele confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

According to him, “the suspect was arrested by our men in Ilesa. After killing his victim, he dumped his body in a bush. But the Police have recovered the body and the severed hands were with the suspect after his arrest.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Osogbo. What I can tell you now is that the matter is still under investigation. The suspect will be charged to court after the investigation must have been concluded,” Egbedele remarked.