Christians urged to trust God during difficult times

Senior Pastor of Foursquare Gospel Church, Orelope district, Lagos State, Reverend Victor Iwala, has called on Christians to sustain their role as the body of Christ in this period of economic uncertainty and persuade people to believe that the solution to problems was in God’s hands.

Iwala stated this at a press conference to announce plans to mark the church’s 25th anniversary.

“As a church, we are to prove to the nation, especially at this time, that we are the salt of the world and that as it is written in the Bible that our God is all sufficient,” the cleric stated.

According to Iwala, the 25th anniversary celebration is scheduled for September 16 to 19, and will be a gathering of members who have passed through the Orelope district.

Having planted nine churches within and outside Lagos as a testimony of the success of the church’s “operation one soul, one week-endorsed,” Iwala said it was the desire of the district to plant another branch of the church in commemoration of the anniversary of the district established 21st September 1991.

Also speaking, Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Deacon Dapo Omowonuola, said the church decided to come together to celebrate the goodness of the Lord.