Christian Pilgrim Commission to give 50% attention to youth, agric

THE Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), says it will give 50 per cent attention to the youth and 10 per cent to agriculture in its plan to refocus Christian pilgrimage.

Reverend Tor Uja, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), gave this indication at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said that the commission would expose the Nigerian youths during the pilgrimage to activities of the Israelis whose economy, agriculture, polity and security are driven by the youths.

“We are looking for funds, we are looking for groups and establishments, and we are looking for people that will sponsor youths.

“We want to expose them to what goes on particularly in Israel because the Israeli economy and the Israeli polity and the Israeli society are driven by youths.

“You don’t find anybody above 30 in the Israeli army or police; it is (the) youths that they give attention to and it is these young people (that) are dedicated to their country”.

Uja said that the commission would also include the women and political leaders in instilling a new culture of dedication and patriotism towards the country.

He stressed the need for Christians and the Church to derive the maximum benefits of the exercise, the commission was also planning to increase sites to be visited to other Biblical places.

The executive secretary noted that Christians’ awareness about pilgrimage as indicated in the Holy Bible is “fundamental”, saying it is imperative for churches to raise such awareness.