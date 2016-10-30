Chocolate City artiste, Koker, thrills in ‘Give Them’ video

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/dying-corps-members-last-words-killers-god-punish/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29-9bn-loan-obj-draws-battle-line-fg-%e2%80%a2says-third-force-will-emerge/bayo/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
October 30, 2016 Seyi Sokoya Entertainment

After releasing songs such as “Do Something”, “Fuji Gyration” and “Kolewek”, musician, rising star, Olayiwola Kokumo otherwise known as Koker, has continued to receive good credits after the release of ‘Give Them’, a video said to have been shot in London.

The Afrocentric singer has not slowed down in his bid to keep delivering good music.

The Creative Arts graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG) displayed his talent in his new work with his dancing skills and musical prowess.

The new video was produced by in-house Chocolate City Music producer, Reinhard.

“Things have been taking shape for me. I have been working hard in the music industry. Give Them is a feel good and danceable song. Koker stands for flexibility as you can’t put me in a box,” the singer said.

