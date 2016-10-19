Chime, 3 others under investigation over N450 million campaign fund — EFCC

EX-GOVERNOR Sullivan Chime of Enugu State and three other Principal officers were last week arrested and released by the Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC) over N450,000,000 presidential campaign fund of 2015, the Southeast Zonal Head of the anti-graft agency, Johnson Babalola, has said.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, Babalola said that the former governor Chime and the three others were still under investigation over the over N400 million campaign funds, pointing out that two serving commissioners were invited recently and detained by the Commission.

Babalola said that fight against corruption which is the main obsession of the Federal Government, is yielding dividend in the South East, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has recovered over two hundred and forty four million, five hundred and seventy four

thousand, five hundred and eighty seven, twenty kobo, N244,574,587.20 from those that looted government treasury and other sources.

The Commission also recovered $130,750 USD from assets forfeited by the looters which sum has been paid into government coffers.

Also recovered include $955,465 USD; €10,000 Euro as well as 3,588 Chinese RMB.

On the achievements of the Commission so far, the EFCC Zonal Head said that apart from the mony recovered, EFCC is now on the trails of

serving and former governors in the zone with the aim of bringing them to book.

Babalola, who said that the cases involving the governors are under intense investigation said: “The zone is equally closing in on some politically exposed persons in cases involving former governors and companies linked to serving governors.”

He disclosed that the Commission had received in recent time, five hundred and twenty two cases out of which thirty six have been

concluded and charged to various courts in the zone for prosecution while it has secured fourteen, (14) convictions.

Babalola also said that the Commission had two chief executive officers of privately owned companies that specialise in collecting monies from unsuspecting customers in the form of thrift or mortgage banking in their custody.

The executives included Chief Patrick Nwokike, CEO Let’s Partner With You and Joshua Morah, CEO Borec Services.

Nwokike, he said was being investigated for collecting over four billion Naira, N4,000,000,000 from unsuspecting members of the public in return for certain monthly percentage which is discovered to be shrouded in fraud.

He also disclosed that the Commission received over 150 petitions against Chief Nwokiike and that he operated different account and that

the N4 billion was discovered in only two of such accounts.

According to him, Nwokike was discovered to have acquired two exotic SUV vehicles, a multi-million naira warehouse as well as three choice mansions at different locations which have been sealed and placed under investigation.

On the part of Joshua Morah of Borec Services, he is alleged to have collected over N9 billion and being investigated following over thirty petitions written against him.

The EFCC Zonal boss pointed out that though the Commission had achieved this much, they are not resting on their oars until more successes are achieved for a better future.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Zonal Head said that he had not received any corruption case against Senator Theodore Orji,

former governor of Abia State and challenged anybody that has a case against him to petition the Commission for investigation.

“I don’t have petitions against him, Senator Theodore Orji,” he added.