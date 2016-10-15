_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/a-growth-on-my-forehead/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32600","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Chibok girls: Ban Ki-Moon urges support for Nigeria’s war on terror

October 15, 2016 Top News

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (right) shake hands with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari at the UN headquarters in New York, on September 28, 2015.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon, has  welcomed the release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls, following more than two years of captivity. 

In a statement in New York, he however expressed deep concern about the safety and well-being of the remaining schoolgirls and other victims of abduction by Boko Haram, who are still in captivity.

The Secretary-General urged the international community to continue supporting the government of Nigeria in its efforts to secure their release, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He called for increased efforts to ensure additional humanitarian access in the north-east of Nigeria, and reiterates the continued commitment of the UN in this regard.

According to Ban , the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, in his capacity as High Representative for Nigeria, will continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities and international partners on this matter.(NAN)

