Chibok girls: ACF commends Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Federal Government on the release of 21 Chibok girls out of the 217 female students abducted over two years ago at Chibok Government Girls Secondary School in Borno State by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the ACF Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim, in Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

ACF described the release of the 21 girls as a welcome and reassuring development, which clearly demonstrated the commitment of the Buhari administration to not only tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, but also to rescue all persons abducted by the insurgents and in particular the Chibok girls.

The release of the 21 girls has certainly gladdened the hearts of the affected parents, relations, the nongovernmental organisations, Nigerians and in particular the Bring Back Our Girls organisation (BBOG).

“It will be recalled that the BBOG not only initiated and sustained the campaign but also mobilised the whole world, putting pressure on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in search of the abducted Chibok girls.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has also been in the forefront in condemning the attitude of the past administration over the abduction of the Chibok girls by the Boko Haram terrorists and its consistent appeal to government to deploy all security apparatus at its disposal to search and rescue the girls.

“The cheery news that the Federal Government has secured the release of 21 Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity has rekindled our hope and confidence in the Buhari administration that it is committed to the security and welfare of its citizens,” the statement said.