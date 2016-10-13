Chevron spends N6bn on scholarship in 10 years

A whopping N6 billion has been spent on scholarship awards in 10 years, oil and giant, Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) has disclosed.

No fewer than 15,000 students, the company added, have benefited from its educational support programmes across the country.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) CNL, Mr Deji Haastrup, disclosed these in Asaba, Delta State during the 11th edition of National Arts Competition/Arts Exhibition and Prize Giving Ceremony organised by NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to Mr Haastrup, the beneficiaries included those in Agbami Medical and Engineering Scholarship Scheme which is funded by Star Deep Water Petroleum Ltd, a company owned by CNL and other co-ventures in the Agbami Field.

He added that the company had donated 27 laboratories as well as 13 Hybrid Libraries to various schools across Nigeria.

Haastrup revealed that Delta State was the first state to receive a fully-equipped modern science laboratory from Chevron.

Chevron’s support towards educational development, according to him, has brought about 64 per cent increase in West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) enrolment.

Mr Haastrup said this has led to an improved average performance of students supported by the company from 18 per cent in 2013 to 44 per cent in 2014.

He pointed out that every year, the number of entry into the Art competition keeps increasing due to the general acceptance by Nigerians, noting that the 2016 edition of the competition tagged: “Waste to Wealth” was part of Chevron’s strategies towards boosting the country’s economy.

On his part, chief host of the event, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro remarked that Chevron’s educational policy was in conformity with Delta State government’s SMART agenda.

He commended the company for championing education and other development programmes for the welfare of their host communities.

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr Dafe Sejebor, assured Chevron of his company’s continuous support in making sure the National Arts Competition for Nigeria Secondary School Students continues to succeed.

The NAPIMS boss, who was represented by Corporation’s Deputy Manager, Community Relation’s ‘B’, Mrs Clementina Arubi, lauded CNL for sustaining the programme.

She underscored the vital role played by the Delta State Ministry of Higher and Basic Education, the Federal Ministry of Education as well as management and teachers of various schools for their supports.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 20 winners from different schools across the country emerged and were presented with awards.

The overall winner for Senior Secondary School category was Azike Chioma Anita, while Atakere Oritsemeyiwa Edith emerged winner in the category of the Junior Secondary School.