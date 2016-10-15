Chelsea’s ‘spirit of Naija’ moves to Ibadan, Benin

The “Chelsea London Dry Gin Spirit of Naija,” a youth-focused entertainment fiesta created by Intercontinental Distillers Limited to promote arts, culture and lifestyle begins in Ibadan and Benin this weekend.

The entertainment event was unveiled few days ago in Lagos and is meant to cover several Nigerian cities.

The celebration train will showcase Nigerian dance, music and lifestyle in several bars and fun centres across Ibadan and Benin.

Tagged “Spirit of Naija Unleashed,” the programme is aimed at connecting and rewarding customers’ loyalty in a continuous and consistent engagement.

A statement by the company’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Mobolaji Alalade, said the theme of the fiesta was conceived to celebrate the rugged spirit of Nigerians, especially the youth through such platforms like music, dance and lifestyle.

He said: “The spirit of Naija is strong and resilient; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is always reinventing itself and it is fresh; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is easily seen in the lives of Nigerians, always ready for a challenge – the ‘never say die’ attitude. The Spirit of ‘Naija’ is seen in Chelsea London Dry Gin.”

Alalade said that spirit would be demonstrated by dance and music contests featuring only ‘Naija’ songs during the consumer engagement activations, because “Nothing demonstrates the Spirit of ‘Naija’ Unleashed than ‘Naija’ music that has taken over the world.”

Ibadan and Benin residents, and entertainment enthusiasts especially, will have the opportunity of experiencing the Chelsea brand in a unique way, according to the Head of marketing, saying there would be loyalty reward scheme.

Chelsea London Dry Gin activation will also take place across selected bars in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Owerri and several prizes are expected to be won.

The Lagos edition witnessed free Mixology Master Class which was attended by bartenders and brand ambassadors and conducted by certified mixologists.