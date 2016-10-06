Charkin Maritime Academy admits new intakes

One of the foremost maritime training institutions in the country, Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre has begun taking new intakes for the 2016/2017 academic session.Situated in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, the school is a leading provider of offshore safety and other skills training for the maritime and oil and gas industries.

A statement issued by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Chares Nwami said the courses are accredited by local and international accreditation bodies including Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), OPITO, International Well Control Forum (IWCF), and the International Standards Organization (ISO).

Others are the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), International Association for Safety and Survival Training (IASST), and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

According to him, applications are invited from qualified candidates for admission into Ordinary National Diploma (OND) programmes in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering. The programmes lead to the award of National Diploma in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering for Deck Cadets and Engine Room Cadets.