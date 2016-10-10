Chagoury, 4 other listed among Top 10 Int’l Private Investors in Nigeria

The latest edition of The Top10 Magazine has released the list of the top ten international private investors in the Nigerian economy.

Topping the list are the Chagoury Brothers, Gilbert and Ronald of the Chagoury Group of companies, owners of the popular Eko hotels in Lagos and Eko Atlantic, a real estate company, Sunil Vaswani, Chairman of Stallion Group of companies.

Others are the Tung brothers, Lewis Tung and his brother Robert Tung, Chairman and Managing Director respectively of WEMPCO Group of companies, Haresh G. Aswani, the Country Managing Director of Tolaram Group of companies, the parent company of Dufil Prima, makers of the popular Indomie noodles among other investments, C.G. Vink, Chairman, Tropical General Investment (TGI) conglomerate, parent company of CHI Limited, producers of popular Chivita drinks, Ramesh Valechha, Chairman of Milan Group of companies, owners of the prestigious intercontinental hotel on Victoria Island Lagos and Haresh Keswani, the Chief Executive officer of Artee Group of companies, owners of SPAR Park n Shop, which operates in the hypermarket and supermarket retail format, operating in Nigeria’s three major cities of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

In a release signed by the publishers of the magazine, it was stated that “unlike portfolio traders that play a game of hit and run, these investors have held firm in this country for many years unshaken by the vicissitudes of economic growth and declines.

“The role of these investors in the growth and development of the Nigerian economy is immense, being a major stimulatory force to the nation’s economic engine, hence our decision to beam special searchlight on their investment portfolios in the country and celebrate them as worthy partners in Nigeria’s quest for economy Eldorado.”