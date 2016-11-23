CeBIH retreat examines disruptive technology, future of payment

Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Adebayo Adelabu and chairman of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika will lead banking and electronic payments executives to examine the impact of disruptive technology and future of payment at the 2016 annual retreat of the Committee of Electronic Banking Industry Heads (CeBIH).

The theme of the retreat is: “Disruptive Technology and the Future of Payment”, and will hold from Thursday 1st to Friday 2nd December 2016, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

While the CBN Deputy Governor, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu and Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institution, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, are the Special Guests of Honour, Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika is the Keynote Speaker.

The retreat will feature presentations by chief executives of leading electronic payment service providers in Nigeria and the United Kingdom including Mr. Risto Savolainen, Managing Director, iAxept United Kingdom Limited; Mr. Ade Shonubi, Managing Director, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director, Interswitch Nigeria Limited; Mr. Agada Apochi, Managing Director, Unified Payments Services Limited; Mr. Valentine Obi, Managing Director, eTranzact International Plc; and Mr. John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs Limited.

Other speakers are: Oluwole Oyeniran, Technology & Digital Leader, West Africa- Akintola Williams Deloitte; Mrs. Adia Sowho, Digital Director, Etisalat Nigeria; and Mr. Ade Atobatele an e-Commerce Expert.

Speaking on the purpose of the retreat, CeBIH Chairman, Mr. Dele Adeyinka said: “The retreat is aimed at examining the impact of the various technological innovations and advancements in the field of payments are having on how payments and banking are done today and in terms of what is to be expected in the future.”

This, he added, “will help the various stakeholders in positioning themselves for the opportunities that technology has brought to payments.”

Established July 2009, CeBIH comprises of all heads of e-business/e-channels and cards services of all the 23 banks in Nigeria. The primary objective of the Committee is to promote electronic banking services in line with global best practices and serve as a forum for sharing ideas and experiences by the E-banking industry Heads.