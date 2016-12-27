Of cattle rearing and Nigerian Army

From 1967, Nigeria has been operating a federal system of government. Under civilian rule, that has ensured that power is dispersed between the federal, state and local governments. Each layer of government have their own powers distinct from the other. State governments have the power to regulate economic activity and commerce within its state borders.

The Army, Navy and Airforce have to abide by local, state and federal law, especially as it pertains to commercial activities outside of its core duties of the protection of the state from external aggression and the protection of the state from internal terrorist actors.

In that vein, it is highly curious that the Chief of Army staff could announce an intention to set up grazing reserves within its barracks located in states of the federation. It is also curious that, of all activities that may be embarked upon within barracks, the Army would choose ranches.

It is clearly a method designed to circumvent the resistance of the country to the establishment of ranches throughout the country for the benefit of a single ethnic group.

The solution, in my mind, is very clear. Those states that have decided to pass laws preventing grazing within states unless in designated areas, should make it clear in their laws that Army, Naval and Airforce barracks shall not be deemed to be designated areas for the purposes of the law.

They should also prescribe a 10-year prison sentence for the commander of an offending Cantonment and if the officer was compelled by a senior officer to permit such activity, then that senior officer will be liable to be sentenced to that prison term. Additionally, if the Chief of Army staff had been notified and had failed to give orders to the commanding officer of the offending barracks, then he must also be liable to that same 10-year prison term.

States should not be cowed. This is a civilian government and there is true federalism in place. The states simply need to give effect to the dichotomy of power between them and the Federal Government.

The Army , over the last few years, has been an embarrassment to Nigerians as per a credible fighting force. It is better that it expends its energy improving upon its core area of specialism rather than acting on the behest of the interests of a single tribe in Nigeria.

By Dele Awogbeoba

