Be catalyst of transformation, Amosun charges traditional rulers

October 14, 2016 Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta South west News

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has urged traditional rulers in the state to be catalyst of transformation in their various domains.

He urged them not to be stumbling blocks, but provide enabling environment for would-be investors who may approach them for land to operate their businesses.

He said this at the inauguration of the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, as the new chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, held at the Conference Hall, Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

“We appreciate you for your roles as custodians of our rich cultural heritage and important catalysts and stimulants of socio-economic development in your respective communities.

“Many investors will soon be coming into our state to embark on laudable projects for development. They will be requiring your support in the area of access to land and I hereby urge you not to place too much demands on them so as not to discourage them,” he said.

Amosun promised to increase emoluments of traditional rulers despite the current economic realities in the country, while soliciting for the support of the council chairmen in moving the rural areas forward.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, appreciated Governor Amosun for supporting the well-being of traditional rulers in the state.

Oba Olugbenle, promised that the state traditional council would continue to support the government.

 

