You can’t sell speed-limit device to vehicle owners, Senate tells FRSC

The Senate, on Thursday, kicked against the proposed sales of speed limit devices to vehicle owners in the country by the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC).

The Senate, however, described the plan by FRSC as “unnecessary exploitation” of Nigerians in the face of the current economic hardship but mandated its Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, to summon the Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, to appear before it to explain the rationale behind the alleged plan.

This was sequel to a motion on urgent national matters by Senator Dino Melaye, who came under Order 43 of the Senate standing rule and drew the attention of the lawmakers to the policy being allegedly implemented by FRSC, which makes it mandatory for vehicle owners in Nigeria to purchase a speed limit device.

Melaye, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisted that the introduction of the policy would further make life difficult for Nigerians who are already having a hard time coping with the impact of the current economic recession.

He said that in other countries, it was the standard practice for government to bear the cost of installation of speed limit devices and not its citizens, adding that “the FRSC is planning to introduce speed limit device and this device is to be sold to individuals and if you have two cars, you will buy two speed limit devices.

“Mr President, my distinguished colleagues, this is not the time to bring economic hardship upon the already traumatised people of this country.

“Globally, it is the responsibility of road safety or agencies to mount speed limit devices on roads not to ask individuals to purchase speed limit devices from Road Safety Corps and this is not even the time to do it.

“So, in accordance with our calling to protect the masses of this country, I want to call on Mr President so that relevant committee can intervene and stop this move”, he said.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, however, directed the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Government Affairs, led by Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, to look into the matter at the committee level and report back to the upper chamber.