CAN wants FG to involve clergymen to counsel released Chibok girls

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger has advised the Federal Government to involve seasoned, experienced and informed clergymen to assist in counselling the released 21 Chibok girls.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Dr Mathias Echioda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Echioda said that the call became necessary to help rebuild their morals and lives of the affected girls.

“I appeal to the Federal Government to involve clergymen that will use their professional based knowledge and faith to counsel the girls.

“Government should involve seasoned, experienced and informed clergymen to assist in counselling the girls to rebuild their morals and lives,” he said.

He added that the effort would help the girls to overcome the physiological trauma they went through in the hands of their abductors.

The CAN chairman described the release of the girls as a welcome development to Nigerians in particular and the world at large.

“It is a welcome development because it is a miracle that Nigerians and the world have been expecting to happen, long ago. It came at a time when there was no clear knowledge of it coming.

“Our continuous prayer is that the remaining girls be released and reunited with their loved ones.”

Echioda expressed delight on the dialogue for the release of the remaining missing girls.

“We all know that some parents of these girls died of depression and shock and the 21 girls released will only refresh the wounds on the mind of the parents whose children are still missing.

“Negotiation does not mean yes immediately or no, it is a diplomacy and a civilised world should negotiate or dialogue, considering certain terms of reference and agreement.

“Nigeria should not be looked at in the eyes of the world as not developing. I suggest that government should weigh the pros and cons of whatever decision to take in the process of dialogue.”