CAC Oke-Ife celebrates with children

October 23, 2016 Bolatito Abolade Church News

Children teachers of CAC, Oke-Ife, Agbowo, Ibadan, Oyo State, during the 21st children anniversary of the church.

Members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and other faithful from various Christian denominations, last Sunday, joined members of the Christ Apostolic Church (Oke-Ife) Agbowo, Ibadan, Oyo State, in celebrating the faithfulness of God on the church and the children on the church’s 21st children anniversary.

The programme with the theme: “Love not the world, neither the things of the world,” was also a call on the Christian faithful to continue to serve the Lord.

In his speech, the chairman on the occasion, Mr Damilare Olowookere, said the purpose for man’s life was to love and serve God,

Also speaking, the children coordinator, Pastor Samuel Ogungbemi, disclosed that 19 SS2 students among the children graduated to become members of the youth church, having satisfied necessary requirements.

Highlights of the occasion were drama ministration, bible recitation, ewi rendition and presentation of gifts.

The occasion also featured presentations by the children alumni of the church, who gave special thanksgiving for their lives and commended their pastors, including the children coordinator for their love for God which they expressed through their commitment to the things of God and their care for the children of the church.

