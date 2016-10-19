Cabinet reshuffle: Ambode sacks Tourism, Transportation, Finance commissioners

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, effected a reshuffle of his cabinet, sacking three of his commissioners, including those of Tourism, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker; Finance, Dr. Mustapha Akinkunmi and Transportation, Dr. Ekundayo Mobereola.

This development came exactly one year after he constituted his Executive Council, precisely on October 19, 2015.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said the governor also directed the Special Adviser, Arts and Culture to take over as the Acting Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Special Adviser on Transportation will take over as Acting Commissioner for Transportation while the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance takes over as the Acting Commissioner for Finance pending the appointment of new Commissioners in the respective ministries.

The statement added that Governor Ambode expressed his appreciation to the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.