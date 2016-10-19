_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/chime-3-others-investigation-n450-million-campaign-fund-efcc/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=33781","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Cabinet reshuffle: Ambode sacks Tourism, Transportation, Finance commissioners

October 19, 2016 Bola Badmus - Lagos Latest News

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, effected a reshuffle of his cabinet, sacking three of his commissioners, including those of Tourism, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker; Finance, Dr. Mustapha Akinkunmi and Transportation, Dr. Ekundayo Mobereola.

This development came exactly one year after he constituted his Executive Council, precisely on October 19, 2015.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said the governor also directed the Special Adviser, Arts and Culture to take over as the Acting Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Special Adviser on Transportation will take over as Acting Commissioner for Transportation while the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance takes over as the Acting Commissioner for Finance pending the appointment of new Commissioners in the respective ministries.

The statement added that Governor Ambode expressed his appreciation to the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online