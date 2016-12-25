Buratai spends Xmas with troops in Borno, plans to reorganise operation

THE Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, restated his promise to reorganise the ongoing “Operation Lafiya Dole’’ in the North- East in 2017.

The army boss, who restated the promise when he visited troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa in Borno State ahead of Christmas, said he would celebrate the Yuletide with troops in the frontline.

He said the reorganisation was aimed at making the operation stronger and relieve the fighting soldiers.

Buratai, Principal Staff Officers at Army Headquarters, Abuja, General Officers Commanding the various divisions across the country and Corps Commanders are in Borno and other parts of the North-East to celebrate Christmas with troops.

Buratai said: “Operation Rescue Final has been successful. We still keep our promise of what will happen in 2017. We will make sure that we get the necessary reorganisation to make the operation much stronger and to have very good relief system for everybody.’’

The army chief commended the troops for their courage and professionalism and urged them to sustain the counterinsurgency momentum.

“I have received a brief from your commanding officer. He has told me the brave exploit you have undertaken across your area of operation. I want to urge you to keep it up. We are all proud of you. The entire country is proud of you and indeed the president and Commander-in-Chief is proud of you,” he said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Cpl. Gontus Yilda, Section Commander, 3 Platoon Support Company, Mafa, said he was happy with the visit of the chief of army staff.

He urged violent agitators in some parts of the country to desist from violence and resist the temptation of going to war.

“War is not good. As you can see here in the North-East, many places have been damaged. It will take time to rebuild them,’’ he said.

Yilda, however, expressed happiness that the war against the insurgents was being won and that peace was returning to the North-East.