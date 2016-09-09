Bull Fuji Talent Season 4 winner drops album

The overall winner of Bull Fuji Talent Hunt Season 4, 28 years old Ishola Ade, a.k.a Eriki, has dropped an audio album, titled ‘Bull Fuji Varieties’, a 12 tracks album, released as part of promise made by Intercontinental Distillers Ltd., (IDL) the company that powered the fuji music competition, across the South-Western Nigeria.

Ishola Ade ‘Erila’, a Mass Communication student from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State, it would be recalled, won the Bull Fuji Talent Hunt Season 4 competition in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday 3rd June, 2016, at a keenly contested competition among seven Fuji acts.

In the CD, which has ‘Oriki Oti’ (Gin Tribute) Eriki paid tribute to origin of Gin, has been done in Yorubaland to the delight of listeners, he also highlighted Bull Gin News, due to the fact that Bull Dry Gin and Bull Dark Rum, the two quality drinks from the stable of IDL spread across North, East, West and South (News) the track is a combination of good lyrics coupled with sonorous voices and heavy percussions.

According to the artiste, ‘Bull Gin Varieties’, is an album which is danceable at any occasion etc. He also sang about the importance of money; that is, the good, the bad and ugly side of having money.