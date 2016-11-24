Buhari welcomes Atiku to 70s club

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, felicitated with former Vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, as he turns 70 on Friday.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja, the congratulatory message was contained in a letter to the former Vice President he personally signed.

Buhari said he was delighted to welcome Abubakar “to the 70s club,” and prayed that Allah would grant him “many more years of good health and service to Nigeria.”

The President added: “Over the years, I have admired your courage and doggedness in defending your interests and your generosity in promoting education. The American University in Yola is one of your noble legacies, and my hope and wish is that it will endure.”

President Buhari said both himself and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain should be grateful to Allah, who has granted them grace to be in the 70s club, and sent “kind personal regards.”