Buhari visits ailing General to end Germany trip

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, ended his three-day official visit to Germany with a visit Nigerian military officer receiving treatment in a Berlin hospital.

The military officer, Brigadier-General Mohammed Aliyu, the acting Commander of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, survived a ghastly road accident in the course of a duty tour in the North-East.

The head of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Yusha’u Abubakar, who was in the same vehicle, was not so lucky as he died in the auto crash on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, on Saturday said Buhari ended his “intensely busy three-day official visit to Germany ended on a compassionate note.”

Buhari, accompanied by the Governors of Borno and Imo, the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Interior and that of Foreign Affairs, congratulated General Aliyu for the progress he has made in his treatment in the last six months in hospital.

The president and his delegation wished him a quick recovery and an early return to his family and duties in Nigeria.

He gave a further assurance that his administration would continue to accord priority to the health and wellbeing of service personnel.

“Doctors said General Aliyu could barely move his head only when he was stretchered in, with the rest of the body torn and broken in many parts. Now, he can move around with very little assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president has said that his administration is greatly encouraged by the uncommon support from Nigerians in the fight against corruption.

He also commended Nigerians for patience and support on government’s initiatives aimed at stimulating the economy in order to move of the recession.

Speaking in an interactive session in Berlin with representatives of the Nigerian Community in Germany, President Buhari said his administration will reciprocate the gesture by strengthening critical institutions needed for sustainable development and prosperity.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, on Saturday quoted Buhari as saying, “We are working hard to empower our institutions especially our educational institutions.